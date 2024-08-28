Carnegie Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 56,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

