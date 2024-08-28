CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stake Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,452 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CarParts.com by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CarParts.com by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

CarParts.com Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at CarParts.com

In other news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 252,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

