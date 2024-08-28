Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 67,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 237.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 133,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.6 %

CARR opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

