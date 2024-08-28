Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.29% of Carter’s worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 431.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

