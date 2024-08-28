Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 9,186 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,433,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,929,910.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 3.37.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,686,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,767,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

