Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its position in Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,783,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $159.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $15,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,224,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,596,236 shares of company stock worth $330,011,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

