Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
