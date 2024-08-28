Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $372.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.76 and a 200-day moving average of $338.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

