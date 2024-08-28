Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Casey’s General Stores worth $140,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.9% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $4,899,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $375.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.90. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

