Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) Insider Adir Shiffman Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Adir Shiffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.43), for a total transaction of A$2,120,000.00 ($1,432,432.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Catapult Group International Ltd, a sports data and analytics company, provides sporting teams and athletes with detailed, real-time data and analytics designed to optimize athlete performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. It operates through three segments: Performance & Health, Tactics & Coaching, and Media & Other.

