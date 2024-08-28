CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.71

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.71 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 13.01 ($0.17). CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.17), with a volume of 100 shares.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.48. The company has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a PE ratio of 0.09.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

