CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 1,305,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,689,355 shares.The stock last traded at $125.37 and had previously closed at $122.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Wedbush raised their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.83 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.