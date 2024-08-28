CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,305,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,689,355 shares.The stock last traded at $125.37 and had previously closed at $122.00.

CAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.08.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $8,190,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $38,665,234.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.83 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

