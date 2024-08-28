CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBFV

CB Financial Services Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.