CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $110.29 Average PT from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.