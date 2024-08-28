Cedar Fair Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,233 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 538% compared to the average volume of 507 call options.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the period. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $4,413,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,834,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $1,329,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

