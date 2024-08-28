CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

