CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CGI by 9,916.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

