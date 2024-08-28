ChargePoint (CHPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. ChargePoint has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.71. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

