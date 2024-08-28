Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average is $181.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.