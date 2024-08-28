Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVR stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

