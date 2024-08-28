Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.6 %
CVR stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $21.19.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.