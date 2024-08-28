Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

