Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.16 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

