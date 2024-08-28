Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $153.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
