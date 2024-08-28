Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) versus Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Financial Comparison

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) and Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cintas and Calian Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas $9.60 billion 8.45 $1.57 billion $14.48 55.22 Calian Group N/A N/A N/A $1.44 26.44

Cintas has higher revenue and earnings than Calian Group. Calian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cintas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Cintas pays an annual dividend of $6.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Calian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cintas pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Calian Group pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cintas has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years.

This table compares Cintas and Calian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas 16.38% 37.82% 17.62% Calian Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Cintas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Calian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Cintas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cintas and Calian Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas 2 8 6 0 2.25 Calian Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cintas presently has a consensus target price of $742.36, indicating a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Cintas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cintas is more favorable than Calian Group.

Summary

Cintas beats Calian Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms. In addition, the company offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. It provides its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cintas Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Cintas Corporation.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems. It also provides circuit card assemblies, wiring harnesses and cables, units, subsystems and systems, design evolution and qualification testing services, and life cycle management services; DOCSIS network equipment and test solutions; Bin-Sense, an asset monitoring solutions; Fuel Lock for fuel tanks; and composites-specific engineering, metrology and project planning services. In addition, the company offers IT and cyber solution; clinician, nursing, psychological, health property management, patient support program, clinical research, pharmacovigilance, and functional service provider services; and digital health solutions. Further, it provides training for the military, emergency preparedness, and simulation training services; defence manufacturing and engineering, communications and connectivity, and cyber services; military training and simulation services; and health services for military personnel. The company was formerly known as Calian Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Calian Group Ltd. in April 2016. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

