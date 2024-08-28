Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $197.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.