Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Up 10%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 112,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 693,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.36.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

