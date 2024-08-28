CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

