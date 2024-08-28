CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $67.97 and last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 348022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,768,000 after acquiring an additional 169,160 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 313,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

