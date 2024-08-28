Coastline Trust Co Has $25.87 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

