Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading 0.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.31. Approximately 3,121,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,930,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.84.

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,056,426 shares of company stock worth $584,650,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

