Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.64.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

