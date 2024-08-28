Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 133,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $876,000.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

