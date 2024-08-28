Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,863,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $226.84 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.