Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.66

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.66 and last traded at $145.97, with a volume of 5557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

