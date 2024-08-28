CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CommScope by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CommScope by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in CommScope by 357.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

CommScope stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $931.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

