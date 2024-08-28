CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.48

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 207549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $919.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CommScope by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

