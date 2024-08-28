Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $63.95.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

