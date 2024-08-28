Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $740.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 250.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 367,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.