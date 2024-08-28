Comparing Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Box Ships’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $307.16 million 1.77 $77.35 million $0.68 7.50 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Safe Bulkers and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 31.11% 10.78% 6.45% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Box Ships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons. Its fleet consists of 10 Panamax class vessels, 11 Kamsarmax class vessels, 18 post-Panamax class vessels, and 8 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

