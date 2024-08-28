Comparing Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) & Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) and Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clariant 0 0 1 1 3.50 Incitec Pivot 1 0 0 0 1.00

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clariant N/A N/A N/A $0.47 33.26 Incitec Pivot N/A N/A N/A $0.15 12.67

Incitec Pivot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clariant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.2% of Clariant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Incitec Pivot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Clariant pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Incitec Pivot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clariant pays out 283.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Incitec Pivot pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Clariant beats Incitec Pivot on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents. The Catalysis segment provides catalyst products for use as ammonia cracking, ammonia, custom catalysts, ethylene and derivatives, fischer-tropsch, fuel cell, fuel upgrading, gas processing, hydrogen, hydrogenation, liquid hydrogen carrier, low-carbon ammonia, low-carbon methanol, methanol, methanol-to-propylene, off-gas treatment, olefins purification, on-purpose propylene, oxidation, polypropylene, refinery stream purification, styrene, zeolite powders, biocatalysis, cellulosic ethanol, cellulosic sugars, low-carbon advanced biofuels, and residue-derived biochemical intermediates. The Adsorbents and Additives segment provides chemicals for oil, gas, mining, and refinery industries; services for oil and gas industries; emulsifiers for explosives, as well as cold-flow additive applications for middle distillates in refineries; mineral-based specialty products for bio- and renewable fuel purification, BTX catalysts, cargo and device protection, cat litter, chemical recycling, civil engineering, clay specialties, detergent additives, edible oil purification, feed additives, foundry additives, kerosene and jet fuel purification, paper additives, PVC stabilizers, and wastewater treatment applications; and flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in acid scavengers, antioxidiants, antistatic agents, halogen-free flame retardants, heat stabilizers, hot-melt adhesives, light stabilizers, lubricants, processing aids, processing stabilizers, release agents, slip control agents, and surface modifiers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate. The company also manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to mining, quarrying, and construction industries. In addition, it offers industrial chemicals to the agriculture and specialist industries. The company was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

