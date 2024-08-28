Comparing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $45.12 million 1.15 -$14.38 million ($1.58) -2.88 PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.28

Analyst Recommendations

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LENSAR and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.82%. PolyPid has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. Given PolyPid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than LENSAR.

Risk and Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -27.57% -36.53% -17.67% PolyPid N/A -969.85% -121.65%

Summary

LENSAR beats PolyPid on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

