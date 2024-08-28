Comparing Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) & SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 6.21% 3.78% 0.33% SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $42.91 million 2.12 $4.39 million $0.43 19.12 SR Bancorp $26.88 million 3.48 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

23.9% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and SR Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides direct and indirect automobile loans; non-residential commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and lines of credit; residential mortgage and construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial construction, and land development loans; and other consumer loans consist of home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers retail brokerage and advisory services; life insurance services; and invests in mutual funds, annuities, and other assets. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

