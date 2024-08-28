Comparing WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urgent.ly and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $165.73 million 0.08 $74.73 million ($216.90) 0.00 WISeKey International $30.92 million 0.49 -$15.36 million N/A N/A

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 WISeKey International 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Urgent.ly and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Urgent.ly currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.31%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.72%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Urgent.ly.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 44.78% N/A -91.23% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WISeKey International beats Urgent.ly on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

