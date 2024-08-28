Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Sells 814,302 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,522.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Compass Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of COMP opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.89. Compass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

