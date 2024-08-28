CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.80

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 57891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $944.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,917.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,859 shares of company stock worth $2,499,618. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

