Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Comstock

In related news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff purchased 200,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 219,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

