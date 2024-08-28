Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma Acquires 592,246 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 592,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Drilling L.P. Arkoma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 1,044,200 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $11,444,432.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 1,044,200 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $11,413,106.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 573,453 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92.

On Monday, August 12th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 981,898 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74.

On Friday, August 9th, Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68.

CRK opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

