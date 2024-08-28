Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Concentrix worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Concentrix by 13.0% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,525,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Concentrix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNXC

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.