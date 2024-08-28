Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 2,570 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

PHYS opened at $19.52 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.